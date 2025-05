Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Ventura in Southern California debrief after conducting a Memorial Day observance flyover, search-and-rescue demonstration and training exercise on May 26, 2025. From left to right, the crew consisted of Petty Officer Second Class Samuel Monahan, Senior Chief Moises Rivera, Lt. Miguel Cortez and Lt. Robert Turley. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins)