U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Moises Rivera sits on an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter at Air Station Ventura after conducting a search-and-rescue demonstration off the bow of the USS Iowa in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif. on May 26, 2025 for Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins)