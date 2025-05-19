Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I. C. Norcom High School STEM Event [Image 2 of 3]

    I. C. Norcom High School STEM Event

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250527-O-NJ594-1059, Portsmouth, Virginia, (May 21, 2025) Johnny Anderson, a civil engineer, left, Sahira Akhtar, a software engineer and, center, and El Rone, an information specialist with with Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), right, pose for a photo during a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event on May 21, 2025, at I. C. Norcom High School, in Portsmouth, Virginia. During the event, the team set up a variety of interactable Information Technology work stations for students and their families to learn about cryptography, cyber security safety tips, online privacy, and hackers. A live visual exhibit was also set up that showed cyber-attacks on a heat map among the nations. The event delivered engaging career information, educational, and interactive experiences for the students and their families. (Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9065020
    VIRIN: 250527-O-NJ594-1059
    Resolution: 2879x1919
    Size: 625.86 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    STEM
    Outreach
    This is Navy Medicine
    DCPH-P
    NMCFHPC

