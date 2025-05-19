I. C. Norcom High School STEM Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250527-O-NJ594-1058, Portsmouth, Virginia, (May 21, 2025) Sahira Akhtar, a software engineer with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) shares knowledge on how to decode a cypher disk with a student during a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event on May 21, 2025, at I. C. Norcom High School, in Portsmouth, Virginia. During the event, a variety of interactable Information Technology work stations were set up for students and their families to learn about cryptography, cyber security safety tips, online privacy, and hackers. A live visual exhibit was also set up that showed cyber-attacks on a heat map among the nations. The event delivered engaging career information, educational, and interactive experiences for the students and their families. (Navy courtesy photo by El Rone)