Indianapolis 500 Prerace Ceremonies Feature and Honor Service Members.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Brig, Gen. Justin Mann and his wife participate in a military appreciation lap during the Indianapolis 500 prerace ceremonies, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. The Indiana National Guard participates in many public events leading up toMemorial Day to engage with Hoosiers in local communities. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)