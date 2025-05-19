Indianapolis 500 Prerace Ceremonies Feature and Honor Service Members.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guardsmen participate in a joint service color guard during the Indianapolis 500 prerace ceremonies, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. The Indiana National Guard participates in many public events leading up to Memorial Day to engage with Hoosiers in local communities. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)