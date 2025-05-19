Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indianapolis 500 Prerace Ceremonies Feature and Honor Service Members. [Image 10 of 11]

    Indianapolis 500 Prerace Ceremonies Feature and Honor Service Members.

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen participate in a joint service color guard during the Indianapolis 500 prerace ceremonies, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. The Indiana National Guard participates in many public events leading up to Memorial Day to engage with Hoosiers in local communities. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)

