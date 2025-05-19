Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Hands On Deck: How One Moment Sparked Ronald Redding’s Lifetime of Service [Image 4 of 4]

    All Hands On Deck: How One Moment Sparked Ronald Redding’s Lifetime of Service

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    During a summer day in Paris, Arkansas, Ronald Redding experienced what would ultimately become a defining moment in his life. He was swimming in a lake with his friend when he saw a fighter jet flying over them. Even though he was in elementary school at the time, the moment was ingrained in his mind. Years later in August 2000, Redding was the one flying over his hometown in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

    After completing 33 years of dedicated service to his country, Redding, a retired Chief Master Sgt.. knew he still had more to offer. Today, he is the lead cadre for the Air National Guard’s six-week Civil Engineer Emergency Management 3E9 5-Level Upgrade Training Course at the 188th Regional Training Site. (Courtesy of CMSgt (Ret.) Ronald W. Redding)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

