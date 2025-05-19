All Hands On Deck: How One Moment Sparked Ronald Redding’s Lifetime of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During a summer day in Paris, Arkansas, Ronald Redding experienced what would ultimately become a defining moment in his life. He was swimming in a lake with his friend when he saw a fighter jet flying over them. Even though he was in elementary school at the time, the moment was ingrained in his mind. Years later in August 2000, Redding was the one flying over his hometown in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.



After completing 33 years of dedicated service to his country, Redding, a retired Chief Master Sgt.. knew he still had more to offer. Today, he is the lead cadre for the Air National Guard’s six-week Civil Engineer Emergency Management 3E9 5-Level Upgrade Training Course at the 188th Regional Training Site. (Courtesy of CMSgt (Ret.) Ronald W. Redding)