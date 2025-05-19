USASAC hosts program management review

Ryan Hank and U.S. Army Col. Wade Germann, both with the Office of the Program Manager - Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program, speak with a Saudi Arabian soldier during a project management review in Huntsville, Alabama, May 8, 2025. The organizations met to review Foreign Military Sales cases and discuss challenges and solutions moving forward. OPM-SANG has been working on reforming their FMS financial reporting methods to better support their partner nation’s requirements and strengthen the decades-long military partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)
Financial reporting reform pays dividends for partner nation
