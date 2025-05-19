USASAC hosts program management review

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Ryan Hank and U.S. Army Col. Wade Germann, both with the Office of the Program Manager - Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program, speak with a Saudi Arabian soldier during a project management review in Huntsville, Alabama, May 8, 2025. The organizations met to review Foreign Military Sales cases and discuss challenges and solutions moving forward. OPM-SANG has been working on reforming their FMS financial reporting methods to better support their partner nation’s requirements and strengthen the decades-long military partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)

