Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits the 142nd Wing, Oregon National Guard, Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, April, 30, 2025. Nordhaus met with Airmen and flew aboard one of the unit’s new F-15EX Eagle II aircraft to familiarize with the next-generation fighter platform. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)