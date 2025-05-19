Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits the 142nd Wing, Oregon National Guard, Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, April, 30, 2025. Nordhaus met with Airmen and flew aboard one of the unit’s new F-15EX Eagle II aircraft to familiarize with the next-generation fighter platform. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9064169
    VIRIN: 250430-Z-VX744-1547
    Resolution: 6348x4232
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing
    Nordhaus visits Oregon Guard's 142nd Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Oregon National Guard
    142nd Wing
    F-15EX Eagle II
    Steve Nordhaus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download