Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Middle East District Employees Answer the “Essayons” Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Middle East District Employees Answer the “Essayons” Call

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Lt. Col. Jerry Andes, Acting Chief of the Construction Contracting Branch with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, providing on-site support for debris removal services contracts as a Contracting Officer with the USACE, Los Angeles District. He played a crucial role in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s wildfire recovery mission to enable Los Angeles County residents to proceed with private and public rebuilding efforts. Andes said that seeing contracts executed up close and in person isn’t something he normally gets to do as a contracting officer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9063772
    VIRIN: 250527-A-A1417-1002
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 415.39 KB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Middle East District Employees Answer the “Essayons” Call [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Megan Hoover Reflects on First Deployment with USACE
    Middle East District Employees Answer the “Essayons” Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Middle East District Employees Answer the “Essayons” Call

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #disasterrelief #Essayons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download