Middle East District Employees Answer the “Essayons” Call

Lt. Col. Jerry Andes, Acting Chief of the Construction Contracting Branch with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, providing on-site support for debris removal services contracts as a Contracting Officer with the USACE, Los Angeles District. He played a crucial role in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s wildfire recovery mission to enable Los Angeles County residents to proceed with private and public rebuilding efforts. Andes said that seeing contracts executed up close and in person isn’t something he normally gets to do as a contracting officer.