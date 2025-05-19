Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Megan Hoover Reflects on First Deployment with USACE

    Megan Hoover Reflects on First Deployment with USACE

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Megan Hoover, a design quality manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, takes a break from her work as a quality assurance manager during her deployment to support wildfire recovery efforts in the Los Angeles Area. Hoover, who was on her first deployment with USACE said that volunteering to help gave her a greater understanding of the Corps of Engineers as a whole and the lasting impact it makes on people’s lives.

    Megan Hoover Reflects on First Deployment with USACE
    TAGS

    #disasterrelief #Essayons

