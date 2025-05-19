Megan Hoover Reflects on First Deployment with USACE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Megan Hoover, a design quality manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, takes a break from her work as a quality assurance manager during her deployment to support wildfire recovery efforts in the Los Angeles Area. Hoover, who was on her first deployment with USACE said that volunteering to help gave her a greater understanding of the Corps of Engineers as a whole and the lasting impact it makes on people’s lives.