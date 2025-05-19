2025 Memorial Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command and staff with Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort participate in the memorial day parade in Beaufort, S.C., May 26, 2025. The annual Beaufort Memorial Day Parade commemorates the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)