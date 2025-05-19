Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Memorial Day Parade [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Memorial Day Parade

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Opha Mae Johnson, Depot Mascot, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, and Cpl. Dakota Dodd, Combat Photographer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, MCRD Parris Island, participate in the memorial day parade in Beaufort, S.C., May 26, 2025.The annual Beaufort Memorial Day Parade commemorates the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 09:35
    Photo ID: 9063751
    VIRIN: 250526-M-WH433-1256
    Resolution: 5686x3791
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Memorial Day Parade [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade
    2025 Memorial Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Parade
    Mascot
    Never Forgotten
    Lifetime of Service
    Honour the Fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download