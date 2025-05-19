Modernization ensures lethality: CAAA new explosive railcar holding yard delivers critical munitions outload readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CRANE ARMY AMMUNITION ACTIVITY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES 05.19.2025 Courtesy Photo Joint Munitions Command

Brig. Gen. Daniel Duncan (left), the Joint Munitions Command's commander, and Col. Franyate Taylor, commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, prepare to cut a ceremonial ribbon marking the opening of CAAA’s new rail yard facility during a May 19 ceremony. (Randy Tisor, Crane Army Ammunition Activity)