Modernization ensures lethality: CAAA new explosive railcar holding yard delivers critical munitions outload readiness

CRANE, Ind. ─ Army and Navy officials gathered on May 19 at Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Indiana for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a new explosive railcar holding yard.



The state-of-the-art holding yard ensures CAAA’s ability to support its retrograde mission and simultaneously conduct high-volume munitions outload by providing a net explosive weight of one million pounds and adding approximately 11,000 linear feet of track.



Retrograde is a function of ammunition material management where excess and unserviceable munitions are returned to the appropriate storage facility or depot for disposition. Upon return to the installation, retrograde munitions must be sorted and inventoried, because of this, having the space and resources needed is critical to the success of retrograde missions.



“The addition of the new rail holding yard at Crane allows for additional flexibility in railroad operations by being able to execute multiple retrograde missions, plan and execute multiple shipping missions or plan and execute both types of missions simultaneously,” said Robert England, CAAA railroad operations supervisor. “The added net explosive weight holding area also allows railroad operations to complete work in a safe and efficient manner without the excessive handling of railcars loaded with explosives.”



Crane Army assumed responsibility for rail operations from Naval Facilities Engineering Crane in 2017. Not long after Crane Army brought the rail system under its purview, points of failure were identified within the system, such as inadequate rail holding space in times of heavy demand. To help mitigate this issue, CAAA had been relocating munitions across multiple holding facilities throughout the installation, sometimes spread across various locations. This added labor increased inefficiencies and heightened risk.



“This initiative allowed us to prioritize our critical capabilities, we are protecting employees, increasing effectiveness, and saving taxpayer dollars. Every detail matters, readiness is our mission, lethality is our promise, and warfighting is our purpose.” said Col. Franyate Taylor, CAAA’s commander. “The Army is the leading provider for ammunition supply support during large-scale combat in joint multi-domain operations. Munitions readiness is non-negotiable. The warfighter must have the right munitions, in the right places, at the right time.”



CAAA is part of the Joint Munitions Command, its mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components in support of all DOD and international partners to provide readiness to the joint warfighter. It was established October 1977 and is located on Naval Support Activity Crane.



“CAAA’s rail operations are essential to readiness, they allow for the effective storage and transportation of munitions more efficiently, ensuring the nation’s warfighter has access to the ammunition they need to maintain dominance over adversaries,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Duncan, JMC’s commander.



This investment is part of Army Material Command's 15-year, $18.1 billion Organic Industrial Base modernization plan. JMC is upgrading its facilities and processes to ensure America’s industrial capabilities meet the needs of today and the challenges of tomorrow. This plan directly addresses supply chain risks, reduces single points of failure, and lessens a reliance on foreign sources. These efforts ensure JMC can meet current demands, respond to surge requirements, and adapt to future operational needs.