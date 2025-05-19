Sailor Demonstrates Tactical Casualty Combat Care

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Thomas Martin, from Windsor, California, demonstrates the application of a tourniquet in the main medical station during a general quarters drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
