    Sailor Demonstrates Tactical Casualty Combat Care [Image 5 of 6]

    Sailor Demonstrates Tactical Casualty Combat Care

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Thomas Martin, from Windsor, California, demonstrates the application of a tourniquet in the main medical station during a general quarters drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 04:42
    This work, Sailor Demonstrates Tactical Casualty Combat Care [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

