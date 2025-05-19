Damage Control 3rd Class Brayden Patterson, from Dayton, Ohio, keeps track of damage control efforts during a general quarters drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9063534
|VIRIN:
|250510-N-AM483-1180
|Resolution:
|4714x3143
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Participates in a General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.