    USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Ensign Tess Bohn, from Venice, Florida, handles line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the Philippine Sea, April 29, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 01:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Sailors
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

