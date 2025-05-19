Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Garret Van Dyke, from Jacksonville, Florida, fires a shot line with an M14 rifle from the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the Philippine Sea, April 29, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

