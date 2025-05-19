USS Higbee Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Garret Van Dyke, from Jacksonville, Florida, fires a shot line with an M14 rifle from the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the Philippine Sea, April 29, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9063391
|VIRIN:
|250429-N-AM483-2492
|Resolution:
|5039x3359
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
