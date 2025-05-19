Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Partcipates in Freshwater Washdown [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailor Partcipates in Freshwater Washdown

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Yunior Diaz, from Queens, New York, carries a hose during a freshwater washdown on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 00:24
    VIRIN: 250426-N-AM483-1190
