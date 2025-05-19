Sailor Partcipates in Freshwater Washdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Yunior Diaz, from Queens, New York, carries a hose during a freshwater washdown on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)