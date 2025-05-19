Cmdr. Donald Northrup, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), from Mesa, Arizona, sweeps the deck of the fo’c’sle during a freshwater washdown in the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9063265
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-AM483-1141
|Resolution:
|2245x3368
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Partcipates in Freshwater Washdown [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.