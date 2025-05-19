Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progress in May 2025 on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    Progress in May 2025 on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on infrastructure emplacement and more May 13, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    VIRIN: 250513-A-OK556-9242
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Photo Essay: Progress in May 2025 on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project

