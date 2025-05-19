Photo Essay: Progress in May 2025 on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on infrastructure emplacement and more May 13, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.

    The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.

    The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 00:24
    Story ID: 498901
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Progress in May 2025 on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

