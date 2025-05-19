Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250526-N-WJ234-1012 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), simulate applying a chest seal during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course, May 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Sam McNeely)

    TAGS

    MTT
    Medical Drill
    USS America (LHA6)

