Sailors conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

250526-N-WJ234-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Paige Turner, from Memphis, Tennessee assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), applies a tourniquet during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course, May 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)