Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colorado Air National Guard Memorial Day 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Colorado Air National Guard Memorial Day 2025

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    Mikeala Plaszcz and her child visit the resting place of her father following a flyover from F-16C Vipers from the 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, May 26, 2025. Flyover times are coordinated with event staff and are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer, serving as training for our pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 18:49
    Photo ID: 9062845
    VIRIN: 160522-Z-JF518-1050
    Resolution: 2848x1901
    Size: 710.28 KB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado Air National Guard Memorial Day 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colorado Air National Guard Memorial Day 2025
    Colorado Air National Guard Memorial Day 2025
    Colorado Air National Guard, Memorial Day 2025
    Colorado Air National Guard, Memorial Day 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    140WG
    alwaysreadyalwaysthere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download