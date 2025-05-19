Mikeala Plaszcz and her child visit the resting place of her father following a flyover from F-16C Vipers from the 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, May 26, 2025. Flyover times are coordinated with event staff and are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer, serving as training for our pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9062845
|VIRIN:
|160522-Z-JF518-1050
|Resolution:
|2848x1901
|Size:
|710.28 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Air National Guard Memorial Day 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.