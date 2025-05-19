Colorado Air National Guard, Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Autumn Blesh visits the resting place of a loved one following a flyover from F-16C Vipers from the 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, May 26, 2025. Flyover times are coordinated with event staff and are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer, serving as training for our pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)