Idaho National Guard Memorial Day 2025

The Idaho National Guard participates in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day remembrance at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Eagle, Idaho, on May 27, 2025. The event included a flyover from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, a prayer from Chaplain Robert Morris, and the keynote speech by Brig. Gen. James C. Packwood, assistant adjutant general Army, commander IDARNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)