    Idaho National Guard Memorial Day 2025 [Image 13 of 18]

    Idaho National Guard Memorial Day 2025

    EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard participates in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day remembrance at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Eagle, Idaho, on May 27, 2025. The event included a flyover from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, a prayer from Chaplain Robert Morris, and the keynote speech by Brig. Gen. James C. Packwood, assistant adjutant general Army, commander IDARNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9062376
    VIRIN: 250526-Z-IM874-1157
    Resolution: 3878x2181
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: EAGLE, IDAHO, US
    This work, Idaho National Guard Memorial Day 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    Memorial Day
    Idaho National Guard

