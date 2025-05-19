Fleet Week New York 2025: Fox and Friends Memorial Day Broadcast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy band performs during a live Fox and Friends Memorial Day broadcast as a part of Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)