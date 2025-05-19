Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2025: Fox and Friends Memorial Day Broadcast [Image 2 of 6]

    Fleet Week New York 2025: Fox and Friends Memorial Day Broadcast

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    The U.S. Navy band performs during a live Fox and Friends Memorial Day broadcast as a part of Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 10:04
    Photo ID: 9062004
    VIRIN: 250526-M-VM946-1022
    Resolution: 7678x5121
    Size: 18.55 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    USS New York
    2nd MLG
    2nd CRR
    FWNY25
    Marines250

