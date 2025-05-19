Fleet Week New York 2025: Fox and Friends Memorial Day Broadcast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Armas, deputy commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, gives a pep talk to Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York prior to a tug of war event during a live Fox and Friends Memorial Day broadcast as part of Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)