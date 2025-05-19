UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — U.S. Navy Parachute Team "Leap Frogs" descend above fleet week crowd gathered around Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO demonstration tank located in front of the historic battleship museum, U.S.S. Iowa, May 25, 2025.



Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.