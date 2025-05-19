Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Lyndsi Gutierrez 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Fleet Week 2025 visitors try on Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO dive helmet as they watch UCT-2 divers through the porthole at the UCT-2 demonstration tank, May 25, 2025.

    Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 03:09
    Photo ID: 9061797
    VIRIN: 250525-N-EJ384-1052
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.76 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCDR Lyndsi Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week
    UCT-2 Seabees at Los Angeles Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @LAFW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download