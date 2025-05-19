Belleau Wood “Devil Dog Fountain” 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, gives a motivating speech at Devil Dog Fountain in Belleau Wood, France, May 25, 2025. The memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)