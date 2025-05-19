Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belleau Wood “Devil Dog Fountain” 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, drinks from Devil Dog Fountain in Belleau Wood, France, May 25, 2025. The memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 03:24
    Photo ID: 9061786
    VIRIN: 250525-M-GG264-1025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: BELLEAU, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belleau Wood “Devil Dog Fountain” 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    memorialday
    BelleauWood
    MemDay24EUR
    USMC250
    BelleauWood25
    HonorCourageCommitment
    DevilDogFountain

