Members of the United Nations Command Honor Guard place Korean War books of remembrance during the United States Forces Korea Memorial Day Ceremony, May 26, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a day to honor the memory and sacrifices of U.S. Service Members who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 01:33
|Photo ID:
|9061735
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-CP971-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS