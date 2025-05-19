Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Members of the United Nations Command Honor Guard place Korean War books of remembrance during the United States Forces Korea Memorial Day Ceremony, May 26, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a day to honor the memory and sacrifices of U.S. Service Members who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 01:33
    Photo ID: 9061735
    VIRIN: 250526-A-CP971-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    CFC
    Memorial Day
    UNC
    USFK

