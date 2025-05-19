UNC/CFC/USFK Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John Weidner, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea, speaks on the importance of honoring the sacrifices of fallen Service Members during the United States Forces Korea Memorial Day Ceremony, May 26, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys. Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a day to honor the memory and sacrifices of U.S. Service Members who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, USFK Public Affairs)