USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

250525-N-FC892-1285 PHILIPPINE SEA, (May 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Rebekah Hood, from Gilbert, Arizona assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) signals clear flight deck while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, May 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Cole Pursley)