Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250525-N-FC892-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA, (May 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaquan Morgan, from New York assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) holds an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 on spot during while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, May 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 22:41
    Photo ID: 9061659
    VIRIN: 250525-N-FC892-1084
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling)
    Flight Deck
    F-35B
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download