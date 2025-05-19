Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025. MSST teams specialties include waterside security, maritime law enforcement and K-9 explosives detection. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Fabian Carrillo)