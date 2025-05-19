Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025. [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025. MSST teams specialties include waterside security, maritime law enforcement and K-9 explosives detection. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Fabian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9061662
    VIRIN: 250525-G-MT310-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.
    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol the waters of Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2005, May 25, 2025.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Fleet Week
    MSST LALB
    MSST
    LAFW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download