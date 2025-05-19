Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy, US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard conduct integrated joint training in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 2 of 2]

    US Navy, US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard conduct integrated joint training in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Tyler Huynh 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) maneuvers as two rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) prepare to board Training Support Vessel (TSV) Vindicator (TSV 5), assigned to Training Support Vessel Squadron (TSVRON) 4, during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) joint exercise during the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) is underway training with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to sharpen integration as a seamless maritime team, ensuring rapid and decisive response to any threat. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Tyler Huynh)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    VIRIN: 250518-G-NK568-1002
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USMC
    VBSS
    U.S. Navy
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753)
    Training Support Vessel (TSV) Vindicator

