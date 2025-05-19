US Navy, US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard conduct integrated joint training in the Atlantic Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-1Y Huey, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263, prepares to land aboard Training Support Vessel (TSV) Vindicator (TSV 5), assigned to Training Support Vessel Squadron (TSVRON) 4, during the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) is underway training with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to sharpen integration as a seamless maritime team, ensuring rapid and decisive response to any threat. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Tyler Huynh)