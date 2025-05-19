Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. tours the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) [Image 4 of 4]

    Photo by Seaman Angel Campbell 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., the representative for California’s 31st Congressional District, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Angel Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 19:01
    Photo ID: 9061475
    VIRIN: 250525-N-TI287-1046
    Resolution: 7538x5028
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. tours the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Angel Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    United States Navy

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week

