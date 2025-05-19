Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. tours the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., the representative for California’s 31st Congressional District (left), tours the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Angel Campbell)