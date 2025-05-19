Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2025 [Image 1 of 7]

    Fleet Week New York 2025

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NEW YORK – (May 25, 2025) Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet renders honors during the National Anthem prior to a Major League Soccer game between the New York City FC and the Chicago Fire FC at Yankee Stadium, May 25, for Fleet Week New York 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 takes place May 21–27 and features ship tours, military band performances, aviation demonstrations, and community outreach events in the city. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York — and the surrounding tri-state area — to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The event has been held nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

