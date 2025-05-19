Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK – (May 25, 2025) Service members spectate a Major League Soccer game between the New York City FC and the Chicago Fire FC at Yankee Stadium, May 25, for Fleet Week New York 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 takes place May 21–27 and features ship tours, military band performances, aviation demonstrations, and community outreach events in the city. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York — and the surrounding tri-state area — to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The event has been held nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)