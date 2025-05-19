Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Angels Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band pose for a photograph at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)