    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Angels Game [Image 1 of 4]

    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Angels Game

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band pose for a photograph at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9061242
    VIRIN: 250524-M-HG547-6885
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

