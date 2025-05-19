US, Morocco conduct trauma splinting training at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces get hands-on training for trauma splinting during an African Lion 2025 (AL25) training event led by U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 919th Medical Company Ground Ambulance and the 409th Medical Company Area Support, both under the 807th Theater Medical Command, May 21, 2025, Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)